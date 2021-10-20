I also noted in Foreign Affairs that Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen had promised a review of U.S. sanctions policy to ensure that economic coercion was deployed “strategically and appropriately.” On Monday, Treasury published that review; on Tuesday, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo — the architect behind the review — testified in front of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs about it. (Full disclosure: I was one of the experts consulted at the early stages of the review.)
Does the Treasury report address the myriad concerns I laid out? It goes a long way, yeah! They acknowledge that sanctions “became a tool of first resort” after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which sounds eerily familiar. Treasury then suggests a framework that might sound banal but is sorely needed. They state that the federal government needs to ask whether the imposition of sanctions:
- “Supports a clear policy objective within a broader U.S. government strategy.”
- “Has been assessed to be the right tool for the circumstances.”
- “Incorporates anticipated economic and political implications for the sanctions target(s), U.S. economy, allies, and third parties and has been calibrated to mitigate unintended impacts.”
- “Includes a multilateral coordination and engagement strategy.”
- “Will be easily understood, enforceable, and, where possible, reversible.”
This fits perfectly with my diagnosis of the U.S. overuse of sanctions. For them to work better, policymakers need to be clear about what the targeted actors need to do to have them lifted. The U.S. also needs to demonstrate that it can credibly commit to lifting sanctions. Developing a sanctions regime in which goals are clearly articulated, multilateral, well-defined and can be conceivably lifted is just good statecraft. The Treasury report further notes the need to invest and modernize Treasury’s sanctions technology, workforce and infrastructure. (The Senate confirming more Treasury appointees would help.)
For me, this Treasury review is mostly preaching to the choir. The question is whether there will be any follow-through. In his write-up, the New York Times’s Alan Rappeport stressed the report’s discussion of digital currencies. He noted, “The seven-page report offered little detail about how the Treasury plans to adapt to the new digital financial architecture that is spreading around the world.”
I would go further: it offered little detail, period. This report is a framework document. There are few concrete details (beyond the hardy perennial of improving the website) of how these principles will be met. This invites some skepticism. It is also worth noting that previous efforts to bring sanctions to heel, like Jack Lew in 2016, had almost no effect on sanctions practice.
That said, Lew’s initiative came during the waning days of the Obama administration. This rollout is in the first year of President Biden’s first term, suggesting it has a higher priority. So maybe this will amount to something. If so, this sanctions review has gotten off to a solid start.