Despite this research — and the newfound political energy of the antitrust movement — merger-based layoffs are still endemic, but there are efforts underway to push back. As Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan has made clear, the days of rubber stamping mergers are over, but her capacity and authority are limited. A bill proposed this past spring by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) promised to pause merger activity and, if passed, would have saved thousands of jobs as covid wreaked havoc on the economy. Another bill, introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), would take a more moderate but still useful approach by banning giant corporations from sucking up smaller ones. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced similar legislation. States such as New York and California are considering major changes to their own antitrust laws. Another idea that could slow the pace of mergers is new legislation that would simply ban the massive “golden parachutes” CEOs get for agreeing to sell out.