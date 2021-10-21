Acknowledgment is the first step toward this overdue reckoning. Recognizing that the majority of Black Americans in the Lowcountry are direct descendants of people who were enslaved by White families, some of whom command a disproportionate influence in Charleston today, would be a start. Remembering with honesty their ancestors’ stories, and the full truth about the places where they suffered is important — no less because there are direct ties between the injustices we recognize from the past and the present-day wrongs still to be made right. As our country reevaluates the people in our past whom we should no longer venerate, South Carolina and Charleston’s real estate media coverage is a microcosm for why we need to also reexamine how our culture exalts slavery’s spaces.