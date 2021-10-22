But as moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party battle over President Biden’s economic agenda, both groups appear to be missing something: a compelling visual narrative of the stakes involved.
This is important. For more than a century, liberal reform has relied on the power of images to convey the severity of crisis.
The photography of Jacob Riis and other muckraking journalists played a critical role in shaping public sympathy for urban slum dwellers during the Gilded Age and the Progressive Era. The iconic New Deal photography program of the Farm Security Administration did far more than document rural poverty and the ravages of the Great Depression — it helped shape public opinion of, and support for, New Deal policies and a massive expansion of federal programs designed to alleviate economic and environmental problems.
This was also the case in the 1970s. Fifty years ago in November, the newly formed Environmental Protection Agency announced the creation of Documerica, a vast photography project that aimed to create a “visual baseline” for American environmental problems in the hope of influencing governmental policy. Over the next six years, a cohort of more than 80 freelance photographers produced tens of thousands of images that covered every state in the country as well as territories such as Puerto Rico.
Documerica was conceived by Giff Hampshire, a former National Geographic photo editor who had spent much of the 1960s working as a magazine editor for the Food and Drug Administration. After the passage of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the creation of the EPA the following year, Hampshire joined the nascent agency as the deputy director of the EPA’s Office of Public Affairs. He quickly convinced EPA administrator William Ruckelshaus to back Documerica, believing that it would help generate public support for both the fledgling agency and the broader environmental movement.
But Hampshire believed that Documerica could go beyond simply providing a “visual baseline” of the nation’s environmental problems. He hoped the project would also serve as an important window into American life, culture and values at a key juncture in modern environmental history.
Hampshire encouraged his photographers to embrace the “first rule of ecology” advanced by ecologist Barry Commoner in his best-selling 1971 study “The Closing Circle”: “Everything is connected to everything else.” Hampshire wanted his photographers to explore what he described as “the human condition,” reflecting how the environment around people — the water they drank, the air they breathed and the cities they lived in — profoundly shaped the lives of everyday Americans.
This was not universally heeded. The content of Documerica assignments varied considerably, with many photographers offering little more than repetitive images of traffic congestion and dead wildlife. In contrast, photographers who grasped Hampshire’s overarching philosophy produced striking portraits of American life that powerfully illustrated the quotidian ways in which environmental problems shaped the lives of all Americans.
This was particularly true of assignments produced by Documerica’s small band of African American photographers who captured the intimate links between economic, racial and environmental injustice. Leroy Woodson, a prolific photojournalist who would soon begin a two-decade stint at National Geographic, and John H. White, a North Carolinian who had recently joined the Chicago Daily News, headed this effort. Focusing on Birmingham, Ala., Woodson’s assignment catalogued the disproportionate impact of industrial pollution on the city’s poor and working-class residents and communities of color. In one image, a young Black boy walks barefoot alongside a creek polluted by liquid waste from local steel mills. Other photographs reveal the appalling living conditions in “Little Korea,” a predominantly Black neighborhood that was often evacuated during heavy rains because of poor drainage.
Initial responses to Documerica proved positive, with an August 1972 exhibition at the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C., accompanied by the creation of a mobile exhibition that visited New Orleans, Dallas, Philadelphia and other major American cities under the auspices of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Unfortunately, the project quickly came under fire from conservative congressmen such as Rep. H.R. Gross (R-Iowa) who described Documerica as a “ridiculous” example of government excess. Budgetary shortfalls and internal politics led the project to wind down by 1977.
A repository of around 22,000 photographs lay largely forgotten in the National Archives until the early 2010s. A combination of the EPA’s “State of the Environment” project, which invited photographers to share updated images from Documerica sites, and a 2013 exhibit at the National Archives, titled “Searching for the Seventies,” sparked a modest revival of interest that was amplified by social media. Ask the average American about Documerica, and you are likely to be met with a blank stare. However, many have seen some of Documerica’s most popular images.
That Documerica has found new life in the Internet age is in part driven by a nostalgia to peek behind the curtain of an often-overlooked era. Yet it is also a reminder that the project’s underlying efforts to document environmental concerns may yet come to fruition, efforts that hinged on the belief that seeing injustices would motivate action.
Today, as the EPA struggles to cut through criticism and misinformation to effectively make the case for its significance, a return to powerful visual storytelling could help. For older generations who have forgotten the severity of the nation’s environmental problems at the dawn of the 1970s, as well as for younger people who did not experience environmental disasters such as the 1966 New York City smog, Documerica’s images underscore that the challenges of economic, racial and environmental injustice that America faced then still exist today.