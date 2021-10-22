Documerica was conceived by Giff Hampshire, a former National Geographic photo editor who had spent much of the 1960s working as a magazine editor for the Food and Drug Administration. After the passage of the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the creation of the EPA the following year, Hampshire joined the nascent agency as the deputy director of the EPA’s Office of Public Affairs. He quickly convinced EPA administrator William Ruckelshaus to back Documerica, believing that it would help generate public support for both the fledgling agency and the broader environmental movement.