The stylized statistical portraits of the U.S. school system created by these data sets provided descriptive insight but imposed an artificial order on an inevitably messy reality. For instance, in the absence of national curriculum, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), which was first given in 1969, promised a nationalized picture of student achievement. But the administered test didn’t resemble the curriculum students were exposed to. How could it in a country with no national standards and no national curriculum? As a result, the information produced could not be used to improve school quality. One researcher remarked that even if uniform data about the nation’s schools could be produced, little would be gained through its analysis because “Chicago and San Francisco differ on so many dimensions that it is not an interpretable comparison.”