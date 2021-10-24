Tong hid in his shop in the Coronel Building hoping to avoid the carnage surrounding him. When the mob found him and dragged him out into the street, he begged for his life, wagering that his station in society would spare him. He desperately offered $3,000 cash and the diamond ring on his finger in exchange for mercy. Instead, a man in the crowd shot him in the mouth to shut him up and cut off his finger to take the ring. Meanwhile, someone else removed Tong’s pants in search of the $3,000. Tong’s desecrated body hung from the wagon shop roof, and then the mob rigged up ropes on two covered wagons for their other victims. In just a few hours, all of the Chinese businesses in the city were looted and destroyed and 17 Chinese men had been lynched in a cataclysm of racist violence.