I understand why the prospect of patiently waiting while the skeptics come around isn’t ideal. There’s a pandemic. Hospitals are full, people are dying, and we need to solve this ASAP. And I completely understand how infuriating it is when it feels like someone is endangering the health and safety of your loved ones. Some of my closest family members are emergency room doctors in Tarrant County, Tex., one of the most vaccine-resistant counties in the country. Every day since this nightmare began, they have put their lives — not to mention the lives of their young children, elderly parents, and beloved partners — at risk to fight this pandemic. For at least the past six months, they have been treating almost exclusively unvaccinated people — many of whom are, let’s just say, less than gracious in the face of my family’s sacrifices.