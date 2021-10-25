It was an insight he shared with George Shultz and Donald H. Rumsfeld, other leading Republican foreign policy voices who have died in 2021. Over their six shared decades together in public life, this trio played a role in many transformational moments in American history. Yet it was their service between the final days of the Cold War and the beginning of the war on terrorism that particularly stands out. As the three men labored under extraordinary shifts in global politics, they helped steer U.S. foreign policy into a position to take advantage of these changes — with both positive and negative consequences. Recalling this lesson is valuable as the United States enters a new era of global competition and rivalry.