This investigation comes on the heels of a similar scandal 15 years ago. Despite the sweeping changes that followed, children in Texas youth prisons remain at risk of abuse. In fact, abuse has been the hallmark of these institutions for more than 130 years, despite many efforts at reform. That’s because the prison itself, and the dynamics it fosters, forms the basis for abuse, and unless we rethink the use of youth prisons entirely, it will continue.