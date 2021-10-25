Hyperbolic rhetoric about blackmail aside, one can understand why China wants a capable nuclear deterrent. That could, in theory, reduce China’s insecurity and reduce the risk of overreactions. On the other hand, that “critical moment” language, combined with the editorial’s caustic rhetoric about “the weakness [of] US conventional forces,” is not reassuring in the slightest. It is possible that the purpose of these moves is to ensure that any PRC military move against Taiwan does not lead to a U.S. nuclear threat. When Caitlin Talmadge warns that “it looks a lot like China wants to be sure that US can’t use nuclear weapons to coerce China in a conventional crisis or war that China might start or stumble into,” I sit up and take notice.