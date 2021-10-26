King, who came out against the war during a CALCAV event a year earlier, proclaimed, “In this period of absolute silence, let us pray.” After six minutes, Heschel broke the silence by reading from Psalm 22 in Hebrew: “My Lord, My Lord, why hast Thou Forsaken me?” This Psalm was traditionally understood to be a cry of supreme anguish chanted when a person appealed to a head of state. Christians considered it to be the final words uttered by Jesus Christ. Bishop James Shannon followed Heschel by saying, “Let us go in peace. Amen.” The march later returned to New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, where King closed out the day by speaking about the moral collapse of America and the despair African Americans felt as money went to kill Vietnamese rather than help cities.