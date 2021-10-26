The constitutional objections to the billionaire tax are based on the direct tax clause in Section 2 of Article 1, which provides that “direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States … according to their respective Numbers.” (Another clause in Section 9 of Article 1 restates this rule.) In other words, if a tax is a “direct tax,” and 1.5 percent of the U.S. population lives in Alabama, then 1.5 percent of the revenue from the tax needs to come from Alabama. If the billionaire tax is deemed to be a direct tax, then the apportionment requirement would be impossible to satisfy: According to Forbes, Alabama has no known billionaires, and neither does Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Vermont or West Virginia.