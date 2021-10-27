Finally, the focus on the purported disparate impacts of gun regulations on persons of color overlooks the fact that racial minorities disproportionately suffer the negative effects of gun rights. Numerous studies have demonstrated that Black people are more likely to be mistakenly shot in self-defense when they hold innocuous items like wallets or phones compared with people who aren’t Black. A young Black male in the United States is 20 times as likely to die as a result of gun violence than his White counterpart. Twenty times. Gun regulation can have a disparate impact on Black freedom; but so can refusing to enact gun regulation. To not regulate in service of preventing gun violence is to treat these young men’s lives as undeserving of equal protection.