At issue is a New York law that requires “proper cause” to obtain a license to carry concealed firearms on the streets — and which deems a mere desire to carry a gun for self-protection insufficient cause. The New York State Rifle & Pistol Association and two individual plaintiffs have challenged New York’s law as a violation of the Second Amendment, and gun rights groups anticipate another major statement from the court in favor of broad Second Amendment rights.
The briefing in the case has made for strange alliances. Some Black criminal defense attorneys and public defender organizations, including the Bronx Defenders, filed a brief on behalf of the plaintiffs, pointing out the disparate impact gun regulations have on low-income persons of color. Twenty-one Republican attorneys general, of all people, echoed their race-based arguments. “State legislatures have often fallen short of the mark in defending this right to bear arms in self-defense,” they conceded, pointing to historical bans on carrying arms by free Black citizens in some of their own states. “In the wake of the Nat Turner slave revolt,” they observe in a typical passage, “Maryland, Virginia, and Georgia passed laws prohibiting free blacks from carrying firearms.”
They were joined by 176 House members (again, all Republican) — including such divisive figures as Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) and Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.) — who argued that the history of the New York gun regulation at issue in Bruen “confirms that it was designed to exclude nonelite immigrants and disfavored minorities from gun ownership.” Finally, the libertarian Rutherford Institute weighed in as well, arguing that “there are … strong parallels between poll taxes, literacy tests, and certain gun control schemes that can have the effect of preventing blacks and other minorities from owning guns much as they were once prevented from voting.”
Depending on how you count, one of every four Bruen briefs that urge the justices to strike down New York’s law argues that gun regulations like New York’s have disparate impacts on outgroups and communities of color. Indeed, to read the some of these briefs, one would think that the dominant motive for regulating the public bearing of arms — both historically and today — was not public safety or keeping the peace but racial and ethnic bigotry.
The hypocrisy on display is galling. Some signatories to these briefs are the very same figures who spent the summer of 2021 supporting Big Lie-backed voting rights restrictions on minorities; who screeched that immigrants are replacing “real Americans”; and who endorsed anti-critical race theory legislation so ham-handed that teachers are now instructed to offer “opposing” views of the Holocaust. These right-wing leaders have suddenly discovered the merits of concepts like white privilege, anti-Blackness and structural racism — but only when it applies to gun rights, it seems.
Why do these briefs highlight the racial history and impacts of these regulations? Perhaps these conservatives hope to sway the more liberal justices, who in the past have taken into account the racist history or impacts of other regulations. Perhaps they’ve had an epiphany, and have joined these briefs out of a genuine concern for the rights of Black citizens, racial minorities and immigrants — although I doubt it.
Irrespective of motive, all this situational wokeness makes for poor history and worse policy. First, to presume a facially neutral law is invalid today solely because it has a bigoted past proves too much. Essentially all law in America is tainted by racism. Rape laws, for instance, were notoriously used to police sexual relations between Black men and White women — but that they have been used to racist ends in the past doesn’t mean that all modern laws prohibiting sexual assault should be stricken from the criminal code.
Second, gun rights have as bigoted a history as gun regulation. The Second Amendment derives directly from the overtly anti-Catholic Glorious Revolution, in which the English people deposed King James II for his Catholicism and for his religious tolerance of Catholics, in favor of his Protestant daughter Mary and her Dutch husband, William of Orange. Indeed, a passage in the 1689 English Declaration of Right — one that Justice Antonin Scalia described in Heller as “predecessor to our Second Amendment” — specifically guaranteed only Protestants rights to “arms for their defense” and was enacted almost simultaneously with a law curbing Catholics’ capacity to possess firearms.
Further, as the historian Carol Anderson and legal scholar Carl Bogus have documented, at least some of the Framers (and perhaps more of the ratifiers) of the Second Amendment wanted to ensure their militias, which doubled as slave patrols, would never be disarmed. During Reconstruction, Klan members baldly asserted that the federal government was infringing on their rights to armed self-defense when it prosecuted them for terrorism against Black citizens. In short, the history of gun rights is as tarnished by racism as the history of gun regulations.
Finally, the focus on the purported disparate impacts of gun regulations on persons of color overlooks the fact that racial minorities disproportionately suffer the negative effects of gun rights. Numerous studies have demonstrated that Black people are more likely to be mistakenly shot in self-defense when they hold innocuous items like wallets or phones compared with people who aren’t Black. A young Black male in the United States is 20 times as likely to die as a result of gun violence than his White counterpart. Twenty times. Gun regulation can have a disparate impact on Black freedom; but so can refusing to enact gun regulation. To not regulate in service of preventing gun violence is to treat these young men’s lives as undeserving of equal protection.
When the court hears Bruen in November, it should reject the cynical invocation of anti-racism concepts by conservative ideologues, like the Republican House members (and the misguided and myopic application of it by liberal activists, like the Bronx Defenders). There is without doubt a relationship between racism, gun rights and gun regulation, but it’s a far more complicated and consequential story than these advocates are willing to tell.