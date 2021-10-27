Sixteen American missionaries affiliated with Christian Aid Ministries are being held for ransom in Haiti by 400 Mawozo, a criminal gang notorious for large-scale, violent kidnappings. Americans have been understandably fixated on the plight of the captives (including five children), who were returning from a visit to an orphanage when kidnappers attacked their vehicle. Much of the U.S. news coverage of the missionaries’ seizure has focused on Haiti’s descent into lawlessness, with many stories examining the vast scope of kidnappings that have recently gripped the country.