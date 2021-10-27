The computer-based pilot project established through the ADAA began in Miami and three other cities. It was part of an emerging program focused on deporting “criminal aliens,” a vague term popularized by law enforcement to inflate the perceived threat of Mexican immigrants without lawful status. Initially, members of Congress frequently applied it to groups of Mariel Cubans, Haitians and Jamaicans in hearings on immigration and drug trafficking. But, over the next decade, new laws and policies helped immigration agencies galvanize support for aggressive enforcement because they could cast an ever-broader swath of people as “criminal aliens,” including many with only a misdemeanor conviction and others whose sole transgression was reentering the country without authorization.