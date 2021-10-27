In addition to analyzing individual members of Congress, we looked at how the ideology of members of Congress affected the distribution of ratios among them. We measured their ideology using a standard method used by social scientists (Nominate scores), based on their roll call voting records. What we found was that on average, the authors of tweets with higher ratios (i.e., tweets that cause more outrage online) are more conservative than the ideology of authors of tweets with lower ratios. We used straightforward statistical methods to test whether this relationship was significant, and we found that it was.