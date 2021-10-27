What is not in dispute is that beginning in late 2016, diplomats in Havana reported symptoms that included hearing a loud ringing sound and serious headaches. As the New Yorker’s Adam Entous reports, “what began with several dozen spies and diplomats in Havana now encompasses more than a hundred and thirty possible cases, from Colombia to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to Austria, in addition to the United States and other countries. At least four of the cases involve Trump White House officials, two of whom say they had episodes on the Ellipse. The C.I.A. accounts for some fifty cases. The rest are mostly U.S. military and State Department personnel and their family members.”