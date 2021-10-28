While brand repositioning made sense as a marketing strategy, it was not effective for addressing the social ills that emerged from a company’s operations. Positioning assumed that the company, product or service on offer was inherently good. It taught marketing professionals to believe that the problems the public identified were mere misunderstandings. As Ries and Trout put it, positioning encouraged a manager to “look for the solution to your problem not inside the product, not even inside your own mind” but rather “inside the prospect’s mind … concentrate on the perceptions of the prospect. Not the reality of the product.” It was a method for glossing over whatever pressing issues concerned the public.