But today’s legislative sausage factory evokes the Founders’ recipe for federal inaction — and their suspicion of democracy. The latter, however, could position Republicans to circumvent all of the veto points in the years to come. Racial gerrymandering in states such as Texas, Georgia-style voter suppression laws and Arizona-style partisan election commissions all could clear a path to Republican congressional majorities and recapturing the White House, to go with a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. That would create an unprecedented future in which all four veto players in the House, Senate, presidency and Supreme Court could be Republican by 2025. Unless Manchin and Sinema yield on the filibuster, their obstruction of their own party’s agenda on voting rights may well dismantle the checks and balances the Founders instituted, which have stymied their own party for most of the past five decades.