More recently, we’ve seen that Facebook will flag vaccine misinformation content in English, but the same content in Spanish takes days to get flagged, if it ever does. The online activist group Avaaz found Facebook failed to issue warning labels on 70 percent of misinformation in Spanish, compared to only 29 percent in English. It isn’t just Spanish, either: In whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before Congress, she revealed that 87 percent of misinformation spending is on English, but only about 9 percent of the users are English speakers. Haugen exposed how the company’s profit incentives prompt it not to offer the same safety systems for every language on the platform or every country where Facebook is used: “Every time Facebook expands to a new one of these linguistic areas, it costs just as much, if not more, to make the safety systems for that language as it did to make English or French,” she told “60 Minutes.” “Because each new language costs more money but there’s fewer and fewer customers. And so, the economics just doesn’t make sense for Facebook to be safe in a lot of these parts of the world."