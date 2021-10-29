At the turn of the century, the United States embarked on the project of building a canal across the isthmus of Panama, hoping to carve a faster transcontinental shipping route and to cement the United States’ strategic dominance in the region. Americans might remember George Goethals, the chief engineer who oversaw the canal to its completion, but probably do not remember the more than 100,000 West Indian laborers whose sweat actually dug the “big ditch.” The Isthmian Canal Commission (ICC), the U.S. military-run governing body supervising the construction, recruited migrant laborers from across the West Indies, primarily Barbados and Jamaica. They perceived these workers as desirable due to their English language, low wages, prior experience with a French canal construction attempt in the 1880s, and racialized beliefs that Black workers were less susceptible to tropical disease.