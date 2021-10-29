Democrats seem to have a $1.75 trillion deal in place to advance big chunks of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Yet, the compromises required to secure support from moderates have infuriated many on the left, including sacrificing paid family leave and Medicare drug price negotiation. Yet, maybe the biggest loss won’t receive as much attention. The bill extends the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), but only for one more year before Congress would need to renew it again. To paraphrase President Biden, this program is a Big Effing Deal — extending it permanently had the potential to be as consequential for children as the Social Security Act of 1935 was for seniors.