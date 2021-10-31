In 1918, a girl named Bernadine Cox sent a postcard to her brother, then serving in France. She wrote, “Don’t suppose we’ll have much Halloween here on account of the epidemic and suppose you have enough Halloween every day on No Man’s Land for every person.” It was a reminder of the dire circumstances that came at the end of the war: the second wave of the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic was hitting major U.S. cities, while servicemembers were hunkered down in trenches across the Western front, facing illness and death.