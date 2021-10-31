When World War I broke out, candy had no real connection to the spooky season, which instead focused on macabre imagery, parades, parties and Halloween night pranks. It was more about “tricks,” than “trick or treating.” However, within a generation, Halloween would become a candy season and the roots of Americans’ love of manufactured candy trace back to WWI itself.
In the 19th and early 20th centuries, Americans developed a reputation for a sweet tooth. Home cooks across the country prepared caramel recipes. Most towns had a corner store at which penny candy or a confection made in-house might be purchased. By the early years of the 20th century, industry transformed the manufacturing of food products, and names like Hershey, Necco and Mars, among thousands of other confectioners, became household names.
Many candies were initially marketed as being healthful. The burgeoning field of nutritional science was beginning to unpack the importance of calories and vitamins. Because of the need to mobilize the country to prepare for war, the U.S. government was paying special attention to perceived nutritional deficits among young men and candy offered a ready solution.
When the United States joined World War I in April 1917, officials thought that the additional calories in sugar might help soldiers go the extra mile. Servicemembers were issued, gifted and could purchase candy. Talk of candy was common in correspondence between families at home and troops in Europe. “You spoke of sending me some homemade candy,” wrote one U.S. soldier to his girlfriend on Oct. 26, 1917. “Now kiddo, candy is my middle name and I can eat all of it I get.”
Mixed candies, chocolate candies, chewing gum, licorices and gum drops, all made in the United States, found their way into thankful U.S. doughboy hands. Some of these gifted treats were homemade. Meanwhile, for friends or family who didn’t feel comfortable creating candies in their kitchens but still wanted to send sweet care packages, manufacturers were there to meet the need.
Well-known manufacturers of the day produced a range of goods that could be purchased or donated in support of the troops. Individually wrapped bars, like New York-based Auerbach might be mixed with marshmallow or nougat and could be purchased for five or 10 cents. Other companies like Lovell & Covel sold or donated chocolates in 20-pound blocks to be divided and individually wrapped on military posts. Whitman’s even sold a “Service Chocolates” package that included popular, pocket-size books to satiate both the belly and the brain.
In 1917, the Pennsylvania-based Goldenberg Candy Company created Peanut Chews specifically intended for the U.S. military. The candy was a sweet, easily traveling, high-protein treat that was thought to increase energy. The Clark Bar, also launched in 1917, fed popular appeal with its peanut butter and taffy core. The U.S. government even purchased an entire year’s production of Necco Wafers for military use.
Quickly mobilizing in 1917, the YMCA agreed to operate canteens and post exchanges for the U.S. military. Shipping goods from the United States or purchasing from French purveyors was steep in cost, so from April to December of 1918 the Y began a broad manufacturing program in Europe. According to the National War Work Council, 16 chocolate and candy factories were created in Europe, with a monthly capacity of 20 million tablets or bars, to help satiate the sweet tooth of the American doughboys. The United States imported to Europe some 23,787,700 pounds of sugar for the manufacture of chocolates, chocolate cream bars, chocolate nut rolls, caramels and others treats.
The calorie content and caffeine in chocolate candies boosted energy and morale. After an Army Quartermaster Corps decree in December 1918, the military began issuing a half pound of candy every 10 days to soldiers serving overseas. During the first month of the ration system, it took 3,495,000 pounds of candy to provide each soldier overseas with the allotted portion.
Time overseas also exposed Americans for the first time to European confections. Chocolate was introduced in France over a century before the Revolutionary War and by 1917, not only France, but Belgium and Switzerland had developed signature and exquisite chocolates. Confection and praline were available in and around European towns and U.S. doughboys could even purchase French Poulain Chocolates at YMCA huts. One French volunteer, Emile Palisoul, observed the many American boys who came as customers were “regular candy & chocolate fiends.”
When candy was hard to come by, industrious service members responded. A mess sergeant journeyed into the village of Verdun to procure more from local purveyors and a secretary of the 308th Field Artillery, which took part in St. Mihiel drives, found a “first class candy maker” among the ranks.
The troops consumed copious amounts of sweets throughout the war and would later bring home their newly acquired affection for candy. With hundreds of thousands of soldiers now accustomed to eating thousands of pounds of candy per month, it’s no surprise that this led to a boom in the candy industry in the United States.
With industries retooling in the post-war period and an increased demand to satiate veterans’ sweet tooth during Prohibition, it was a boom time for confection creation. Some estimate that over 30,000 different types of candy were manufactured in the following decade. In 1920 alone, Russel Stover, Fox Cross Candy (Charleston Chew) and Leaf (Whoppers, Jolly Rancher, Payday) were all founded. Some of the companies were founded by veterans — many who had seen unimaginable horror — who were now able to create the sweet side of life.
Candy manufacturers no longer had the U.S. government to buy up huge amounts of candy for the troops, but consumers eagerly bought their own in the booming 1920s. Some of the most beloved items of the modern-day Halloween season — Mars Bar, Oh Henry and Baby Ruth, to name a few — were created shortly after the Great War during a time when the world was recovering from a different pandemic. In the 1930s, the children of WWI-era sweethearts would popularize “trick or treating” in the United States as we know it today. That’s no trick, just the treat of learning history.