Thirteen years later, another prominent Nazi, Heinrich Himmler, addressed a particularly unexpected group of Nazi “victims.” In a speech in Posen to high-level SS officers, most of whom had been involved in the mass murder of Jews, Himmler noted that it was these men, rather than the Jews, who were the victims and bore the scars of their work. The mass killings, he said, were “the most difficult duty.” He addressed men who “know what it means when 100 corpses are lying side by side, or 500 or 1,000” and praised them for having “endured” their participation in genocide. Two years earlier, he had told the commanders of the killing squads that it was their “sacred obligation … to see to it personally that none of our men who have to fulfill this heavy duty, become brutalized.” The “heavy duty” of which he spoke was mass killing. Even though these men were the perpetrators, they preferred to see themselves as the ones sacrificing and suffering. Part and parcel of this is the frequent paradox of racism: Racists consider different ethnicities simultaneously inferior and also existential threats.