By the 1970s, business interests that still had a stake in central cities like Buffalo, particularly large commercial real estate holders, were desperate to stop the economic bleeding. They decided that their future profitability depended in part on the reorganization of local governments’ fiscal priorities — specifically, tax cuts targeting business and increased spending on public subsidies for private enterprise. By loudly asserting that such changes were the only way to boost local investment and create new jobs for residents, as well as by doling out increasingly generous campaign contributions, corporate executives and lobbyists won over municipal officials to this way of thinking.