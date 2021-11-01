There are other historical parallels. After the Civil War, and the abolition of slavery, former enslavers turned to private tort and contact legal remedies to undercut the promises of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments. Southern states enacted a network of contract and tort laws to keep Black labor in its woeful antebellum place. Many agricultural employers, for instance, required free Black workers to sign annual contracts that tethered them to their fields. A Black laborer who violated their contract could be arrested at an employers’ behest and then sent back to the plantation. These contracts often made the workers responsible for the cost of rations and “lost time” due to sickness, an arrangement that would often leave workers in debt — at which point they would be obliged to keep working so as to service their new financial obligation. (In a variant on this pattern, White landowners often falsely accused Black agricultural workers of fraud, had them arrested, paid their fine, and then forced them to work off the ensuing “debt.”)