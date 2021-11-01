Such laws placed the consequences of extramarital sex solely on women — and that was also the point. The original justification for this law came from 18th-century philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, who, as the historian Rachel G. Fuchs noted, “maintained that the ‘law of nature’ leaves men uncertain of the paternity of the children they are expected to maintain.” Therefore, he argued, men should have the right to decide which children they chose to recognize. More importantly, bourgeois men did not want to be held responsible for children they might father with women other than their wives. They objected to the idea that these children born out of wedlock might have a claim on their property, thus disrupting the legitimate family and the property rights of children born into it.