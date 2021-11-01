That said, there is one point that both Applebaum and Young raise that is too easily dismissed with eyerolls in some liberal quarters: the hidden effects of high-profile cancellations. Gurri, for example, looks at the raw data collected by FIRE and other organizations of actual cancellations and concludes, “The total is very small relative to both the size of the populations they are drawn from and the time period over which they occur. If any other problem in social life was occurring at this frequency and at this scale, we would consider it effectively solved.”
The question, however, is whether the hundreds of actual incidents have a larger chilling effect on others. Applebaum writes, “Students and professors … are aware of what kind of society they now inhabit. That’s why they censor themselves, why they steer clear of certain topics, why they avoid discussing anything too sensitive for fear of being mobbed or ostracized or fired without due process.” Young notes, “Overall, the total number of ‘cancellations’ may be, as Gurri asserts, small — certainly in proportion to the population. But they add up to a social climate of intimidation, particularly when most mainstream media coverage takes the side of the bullies.”
Measuring this chilling effect is difficult, but that does not mean it does not exist. There is a parallel here to research on the effects of economic sanctions in international relations. Most scholarship understandably focuses on the instances in which sanctions are actually imposed. This omits the hidden hand of economic coercion. This is harder to document, but multiple scholars have been able to detect such an effect across multiple issue areas.
Chilling effects on discourse are real — and because in many instances these are emanating from social media, they are almost impossible to deter. We can debate the magnitude of the effect, but denying its existence would be wrong.
If we are going to talk about chilling effects, however, then we also need to talk about what the state of Florida is doing right now. According to the New York Times’s Michael Wines:
Three University of Florida professors have been barred from assisting plaintiffs in a lawsuit to overturn the state’s new law restricting voting rights, lawyers said in a federal court filing on Friday. The ban is an extraordinary limit on speech that raises questions of academic freedom and First Amendment rights.University officials told the three that because the school was a state institution, participating in a lawsuit against the state “is adverse to U.F.’s interests” and could not be permitted. In their filing, the lawyers sought to question Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on whether he was involved in the decision....The university’s refusal to allow the professors to testify was a marked turnabout for the University of Florida. Like schools nationwide, the university has routinely allowed academic experts to offer expert testimony in lawsuits, even when they oppose the interests of the political party in power.Leading experts on academic freedom said they knew of no similar restrictions on professors’ speech and testimony and said the action was probably unconstitutional.
Over the weekend, the University of Florida issued an obfuscating statement claiming that this was about “outside paid work that is adverse to the university’s interests as a state of Florida institution.” That raises the super-awkward question of how UF’s administration thinks the expansion of voting rights would harm the university in any way whatsoever. Furthermore, as Eugene Volokh notes, “This rationale would justify restrictions not just on expert witness work, but to state or federal legislative testimony, to op-eds, to scholarly articles, and the like.”
FIRE released a short statement criticizing UF’s move, concluding, “We’re warning UF now: If you pick a fight with the First Amendment, you will lose.” And indeed, this seems like a clear-cut case in which the university will lose should the professors choose to litigate this, as seems likely.
In theory, that litigation, by setting a precedent, would presumably not have the chilling effect that other examples of cancel culture might produce. But this is where larger shifts in political incentives need to be discussed. Over the past decade, politicians like DeSantis have learned that there is value in taking action that the courts will eventually overrule. The current political culture — mostly but not exclusively on the right — rewards politicians for fighting even when the battle will be lost. Populists can rail about elites blocking the general will or some other such nonsense and be rewarded by their base. Like-minded governors and state officials have every incentive to indulge in this kind of conduct.
Some academics will resist these efforts to censor their speech, which is admirable. But anyone who thinks this kind of censorious state action will not have a chilling effect is kidding themselves.