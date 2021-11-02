Given this history, there is deep irony in Trump’s allies choosing the Willard for their “war room.” Their efforts share unnerving similarities to the actions of the far right “fire-eaters” in the South in 1861. Both tried to galvanize Americans to rally against their own democratic government. Both assaulted the bonds critical to keeping government functional and channeling political disagreements into the political process. And some of Trump’s allies even used symbols such as the Southern Cross that are associated with the Confederate States of America.