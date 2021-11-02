Remy passed away from lung cancer over the weekend, and most of New England will mourn him. Not because he was a great baseball player — he was not. For more than 30 years, however, he was the color commentator for NESN’s broadcasts of the Boston Red Sox, and by God he was very good at that.
Part of what made Remy great was that he was a local — born in Fall River, grew up in Somerset, attended Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. The moment he opened his mouth, you knew where he came from. The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn correctly noted that, “he sounded like someone you knew, your neighbor or your uncle, and you spent so many summer nights listening to him that you felt like you did know him.”
Remy had gifts as an announcer beyond his local lineage. Like most ballplayers-turned-commentators, Remy could offer up a player’s perspective on the pitch-by-pitch tactics of the game. Furthermore, he was a supporter of the Red Sox without being such a homer that he would explain away anything as good for the Red Sox. As Over the Monster’s Matt Collins noted, Remy could “effortlessly straddle the line between curmudgeon and lovable,” something that many others sports broadcasters recently have struggled with in the television booth.
Perhaps Remy’s greatest gift was his sense of humor. Baseball is a long season, and not every inning is the most dynamic moment in sports. During those lulls, Remy knew when to riff on the silly and the absurd aspects of baseball and baseball fandom.
This was particularly true during the 15 years he was paired with Don Orsillo when Orsillo was the Red Sox play-by-play man, during which they won four regional Emmy awards. Check out the Pizzagate clip. Or the beach ball clip. Or the air guitar incident. Or when Orsillo opened the window. Both Orsillo and Remy had infectious laughs, which made Denis Leary and Lenny Clarke’s August 2006 visit to the booth the single-funniest moment in Red Sox history. Anyone who watched the Red Sox play on a regular basis can remember a moment when Remy livened up a less-than-scintillating game.
Remy’s last moment in the public eye came last month, when he threw out the first pitch of the American League wild-card game against the Yankees; the crowd at Fenway went wild. That seems like a fitting capstone to his public life in New England. Generations of Red Sox fans will remember him and mourn his passing.