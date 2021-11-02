Thousands of White women turned out to oppose “secular humanism” because they believed what happened in public schools struck at the heart of what they cared most about: their children’s well-being and their duties as mothers to protect and nurture their offspring. They were convinced that the government — via the public schools — was inculcating their children with ideas and values counter to their own. In 1984, James Moffett, the author of one of the textbooks that became a target in the Kanawha County controversy, observed that such fears were not to be taken lightly — parents genuinely worried that their children were being “mentally kidnapped” and that their authority to shape their children diminished each day they walk into a classroom.