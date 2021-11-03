In delivering the opinion of the court, Taney wrote of Black people, “They had for more than a century before been regarded as beings of an inferior order, and altogether unfit to associate with the white race, either in social or political relations; and so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect." This philosophy justified slavery, enabling Black people to be “bought and sold, and treated as an ordinary article of merchandise and traffic, whenever a profit could be made by it.” The decision ruled the hallmark of the platform of the new Republican Party, banning the extension of slavery, unconstitutional.