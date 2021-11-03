Much of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, has been devoted to reducing methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that has caused a third of recent warming and is now a top priority for climate action. Last month, the United States and European Union announced a methane pledge to cut global methane emissions at least 30 percent by 2030. A hundred countries have signed it so far and more will likely sign in Glasgow. The U.S. House is considering a reworked Build Back Better bill that includes charging oil and gas companies for methane emissions over certain thresholds, starting at $900 a ton in 2023. And this week at the COP, the Biden administration announced a broad methane initiative, which includes new draft Environmental Protection Agency regulations tightening up methane leaks in the oil and gas industry and additional actions by agencies across the federal government.