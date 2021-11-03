In February 2020, before covid-19 became a household term in the United States, I was struck — like so many others — by reports of overloaded hospitals in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy. Gurneys occupied by deceased patients created bottlenecks in front of hospital morgues. The dead were accumulating so quickly that there wasn’t time to identify bodies or contact family members. Some hospitals resorted to triage: Doctors were forced to decide who received intensive medical treatment based on their likelihood of survival; the right to care was not inherent in each patient. Later, versions of those scenes played out in the United States. The governor of New York described harrowing ethical dilemmas in his daily briefings: There were more patients who needed ventilators than available machines. Who should be saved? Health care workers were having to make those decisions, sometimes multiple times daily, and live with the consequences while the situation only got worse.
As I watched these scenes — and as individual people were reduced to statistics — I grew increasingly worried that the battle against the virus would soon be compounded by battles against moral injury and the related trauma. So, my team and I started collecting data — both quantitative and qualitative. We recruited thousands of health care workers across the country to participate in an online empirical research study. Participants filled out questionnaires about symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), thoughts of suicide and experiences of moral injury. We also asked participants to write open-ended answers in response to narrative prompts, which were later anonymized and analyzed. These narratives added context to the questionnaire responses, giving us key insights into the lived experiences of our participants.
I’d become familiar with moral injury as a research psychologist and therapist working with combat veterans. The most haunting stories I’ve heard from my patients start with something like this: “I’ve done things that no person should ever do to another human being,” or “I’ve seen things done to others that should never happen.” What typically follows are descriptions of morally twisted scenarios, such as being forced to decide between defying command orders or killing a child who is thought to be carrying an explosive device. Such a scenario can cause moral injury in several ways. Deciding to follow such orders represents a significant transgression against one’s moral code; receiving these orders alone can be enough to create painful moral tension; and witnessing this scenario and failing to prevent the order (or the shooting) can also be devastating.
Over the past year, I’ve spent my weekends reading the anonymized narratives relating experiences of moral injury during the pandemic. Dehumanization was a common theme. Health care workers saw patients deprived of warmth, emotion, and individuality — although this was never intentional. Typically, there were simply too many bodies and not enough time or resources to attend to the human needs of each person. One provider wrote to us that the hardest part was “leaving them all alone, some of them knowing or believing they're dying,” adding that it “goes against everything nursing is. It is heartbreaking.” As we know, many patients — who might still be alive if not for the circumstances of the pandemic — did die alone.
Another provider wrote that they “had 6 covid patients at the same time all behind closed doors with no windows.” When one of these patients died because there wasn’t enough time to give everyone the care that was needed, the provider blamed herself in a morally charged way, saying, “I constantly question what I could have done differently … I still feel guilty that I didn’t do more and angry that I couldn’t do more.”
Health-care workers continue to work in contexts of moral conflict where witnessing or being forced to participate in dehumanization have become unavoidable, and it’s taking a toll. Using the quantitative data we collected, we calculated the prevalence of PTSD symptoms, moral injury and suicidality, and we tested the associations among these variables. One third of our sample reported clinically elevated levels of PTSD symptoms caused by working in health care during the pandemic, and nearly half (47 percent) reported feeling troubled by witnessing immoral acts (or immoral inaction and neglect). We found that moral injury was positively associated with symptoms of PTSD and suicidality. In fact, over 15 percent of participants reported thoughts of being better off dead, or of hurting themselves, in the two weeks before taking our survey, and that percentage was significantly higher among individuals who reported experiences of moral injury. PTSD symptoms were also more severe among health care workers who reported witnessing experiences of dehumanization.
As the pandemic wears on, moral injury has evolved along with the virus. For one thing, dehumanization and moral dilemmas have become more pervasive across society as a whole. Some amount of dehumanization is adaptive, at least in the short term. Sometimes it helps soldiers to see their opponent as less than human, for example, so they can more easily do what the mission requires. Similarly, if we stopped to grieve each of the 700,000-plus lives lost in the United States, we wouldn’t be able to function. We rely on some level of depersonalization to get by.
The pandemic is far from over — more than 1,000 Americans are dying daily — but the threat is no longer new, and people may therefore have relatively more emotional capacity to face the scale and circumstances of loss. Throughout the pandemic, American citizens faced their own version of a moral dilemma: Should they make inconvenient sacrifices for collective safety or err on the side of self-gratification? Often Americans chose irresponsibility: They gathered and traveled during surges and prioritized personal “freedoms” over collective safety when it came to masks and vaccines. Government leaders, meanwhile, put political favor over public health. It seems to me that people were able to make these trade-offs only because they failed to fully recognize the humanity of others. Some depersonalization was necessary for getting through this, but there was an overcorrection — which is how we ended up with crowded bars and restaurants just down the street from overflowing intensive care units. Ultimately, reckoning with the cruelty of our collective choices may cause people throughout society, not just health care workers, to confront moral injury.
As in the examples drawn from war, the pandemic can cause moral injury even for people who did everything “right,” because bearing witness to so much death — more than 700,000 people in the U.S. alone — at the hands of collective recklessness is painful. And it’s not just the number of deaths, and that so many were preventable, but the knowledge that many people died anonymously and dehumanized.
What will the cost be, in the end? Trauma experts are debating whether living through the pandemic itself should be considered a traumatic experience, in some cases qualifying people for a PTSD diagnosis. The PTSD may be real, but our research suggests “trauma” is an insufficiently specific term. The idea of moral injury, which isn’t a clinical diagnosis, brings us closer to the truth. The important question, I think, isn’t what we’re feeling — all that anxiety, anger, guilt and other emotions — but why we’re feeling it. Understanding the root of the problem can be the first step in helping others, or helping ourselves. We need to honor and reconcile the insidious cause of our individual and collective suffering. We will need to recognize that it is difficult to be well when we’re experiencing a grave disconnect between the way things are and the way things should be.