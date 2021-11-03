The pandemic is far from over — more than 1,000 Americans are dying daily — but the threat is no longer new, and people may therefore have relatively more emotional capacity to face the scale and circumstances of loss. Throughout the pandemic, American citizens faced their own version of a moral dilemma: Should they make inconvenient sacrifices for collective safety or err on the side of self-gratification? Often Americans chose irresponsibility: They gathered and traveled during surges and prioritized personal “freedoms” over collective safety when it came to masks and vaccines. Government leaders, meanwhile, put political favor over public health. It seems to me that people were able to make these trade-offs only because they failed to fully recognize the humanity of others. Some depersonalization was necessary for getting through this, but there was an overcorrection — which is how we ended up with crowded bars and restaurants just down the street from overflowing intensive care units. Ultimately, reckoning with the cruelty of our collective choices may cause people throughout society, not just health care workers, to confront moral injury.