States and localities zealously took up the challenge of framing policies that both protected the right to bear arms and the public’s right to enjoy the peace. They enacted dozens of new laws regulating nearly every aspect of the right to keep and bear arms. Thus, a Texas statute in 1870 prohibited public carry everywhere from churches to schools to public exhibitions to social gatherings to taverns to political conventions. Texas not only enacted robust gun regulation during Reconstruction, but the state enforced these laws aggressively, prosecuting thousands of cases. Moreover, these gun statutes were written and enforced in a racially neutral fashion during Reconstruction. Only after the rise of Jim Crow, when Black people were disenfranchised, did these types of laws become a tool to selectively disarm Black people and further the goal of White supremacy.