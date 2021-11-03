One question is just how much this would have deferred Chinese economic growth. Mearsheimer acknowledges that “If the United States had played hardball on trade and investment, China would surely have turned to other countries for help.” Why, yes, particularly the European Union! In our actual history, the E.U. exports a considerable amount to China and is now that union’s largest trading partner. In Mearsheimer’s counterfactual, the E.U. would have become a much more important source of trade and technology for China. In our actual history, the United States and European Union have bickered over how much to accommodate China. In Mearsheimer’s counterfactual history, that bickering could have mushroomed into a full-fledged divorce. It is not obvious to me whether a history that includes a transatlantic rupture would have been better for the United States than the current one.