The language of “gangs” was embedded in the zeitgeist of the era, a period in which White criminal syndicates ran wild, organized into mob families governed by “kingpins” with nicknames such as “Mad Dog” and “Bugsy,” and engaged in everything from racketeering and bootlegging to homicide. These men generated lurid headlines as they struck fear into the public and drove officials to warn that gangsters threatened the very existence of “civilized and enlightened” communities nationwide. In 1932, a Chicago detective told the Los Angeles Times that gangsters would probably take over Los Angeles, and that the city “should get ready for them.”