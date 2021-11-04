Over at the Monkey Cage, Bentley Allan and Todd Tucker frame the deal in a slightly different way. They focus on the ways in which it promotes carbon-based adjustment mechanisms for sectoral trade, which previously had been a no-no in international trade agreements. Nonetheless, Allan and Tucker conclude: “This deal shows that agreements like the WTO’s treaties are fundamentally political and open to change. States don’t need to worry so much about bending or breaking the rules if they want to step outside of the WTO and create deals that allow aggressive action against climate change in specific sectors.” This sounds similar to Olson’s analysis.