Consider the climactic scene of Ian Fleming’s first novel, “Casino Royale,” published in 1953, in which the villain ties a naked Bond to a seat-less chair and attempts to bludgeon his testicles into a pulp. His assailant gloats that he not only enjoys imposing the physical agony of torture, “but also the thought that your manhood is being gradually destroyed and that at the end, if you will not yield, you will no longer be a man.” And indeed when Bond is miraculously saved by Soviet intervention, he is left to question the foundations of his identity — masculine prowess and loyalty to country — while convalescing.