In the years that followed, U.S.-Iran nuclear cooperation continued to flourish. In 1967, the Johnson administration expanded the previous agreement, supplying Iran with its first nuclear reactor and enough high-enriched uranium to keep it going. In 1971, the Shah announced that, with American help, Iran would build 23 nuclear power stations by the year 2000, and Iranian students began arriving in droves at MIT to study nuclear physics. (Many of them now hold high-level positions in Iran’s nuclear program). In 1976, the Ford administration offered Iran a reprocessing facility for plutonium extraction, in effect giving the Shah full mastery of the nuclear cycle. As late as 1978, a State Department memorandum noted: “We are hopeful that the U.S.-Iran Nuclear Energy Agreement will be finalized soon and that American companies will be able to play a role in Iran’s nuclear energy program.”