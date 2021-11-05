Outside the main cities in the largely rural region, most people have family ties to the Republican Party dating back to this initial choice to embrace it four or five generations ago. Republicans dominated the region throughout the Civil War and in the Reconstruction era. Even in times when partisan alliances changed — during the New Deal and later, during the civil rights era — central New York maintained its Republican tilt. Intergenerational loyalty could very well explain the continued attachment to the Republican Party in this region, especially since there has never been a major shock there comparable to the one, for example, the South experienced when the Johnson administration pushed forward the Civil Rights Act in 1964, which drove a major change in voting patterns.