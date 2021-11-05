Its proponents say that SALT cap “relief” is needed for the middle class. But only about 2 percent of the cuts — $6 billion or $7 billion out of nearly $300 billion — would benefit those making less than $100,000 per year. They say SALT cap “relief” would improve fairness, since people from wealthy “donor states” pay more in federal taxes than those from poorer “moocher states.” But that’s simply how progressive taxation works — the more you make, the more you pay. We’re also told SALT cap “relief” will help states raise taxes to fund important services. But scholars who have studied the issue say there is little evidence that states’ tax policies are affected by the federal deduction. And the fact that we’ve recently seen progressive income tax increases in New York, New Jersey and D.C. should put this claim to bed.