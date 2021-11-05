Part of the issue is the author’s distance from her cousin. They were not close before the tragedy, and afterward, her approach to him is slow and tenuous. She does not write to him at first but sends him books — Faulkner, Fitzgerald, Le Carre — to help him pass the time. “Sending books also represented the beginning of a crossing over,” Blake writes. “I was moving into a territory that would thereafter be a part of my world.” Much of the book remains in Blake’s world, less about the consequences of her cousin’s actions than about whatever crosses through the author’s life and mind. She discusses her insights on the law, her time as a volunteer writing instructor in prisons, her relationship to her future husband, the birth of her child and her parents’ struggles to leave behind troubled childhoods. “Inheritance is a force that overwhelms intention,” Blake writes, deftly capturing her mother’s fears and father’s rages. Indeed, some of the book’s sharpest moments are far removed from the story that supposedly brought us here.