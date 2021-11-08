The test-optional movement has produced small but significant gains for low-income students as well as those from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. These are most apparent in the University of California system, which broke records after making tests optional in 2020. This year, the University of California admitted the greatest number of incoming first year students from underrepresented groups in its history: 43 percent, up from 42 percent the previous year. Going forward, the University of California will refuse to consider test scores for admission to any of its campuses, a policy the California State University System also has adopted. The latest available research conducted before the pandemic indicated test-optional admission policies led to a 1 percent increase in the share of Black, Latino and Native American students at the colleges studied.