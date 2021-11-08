It may or may not shock readers that I have varying degrees of confidence on these variegated topics. U.S. economic statecraft? Yeah, I am going to claim some expertise on that question. Disliking “Squid Game”? I stand by that assessment.
On the other hand, Havana Syndrome was more of a puzzle, one that I am less certain about now than before I started reading up on it. When Julia Ioffe critiqued that piece by pointing out that I had done no new research on the topic, she was not wrong. It is simply impossible to be an expert at everything.
Hopefully, readers can tell when I am more certain about my argument and when I am less certain. That is the nature of what I described elsewhere as “contingent writing.” In areas further from my expertise, I will ask questions but try to avoid summary judgments unless experts on the topic — what we in the social sciences refer to as an “epistemic community” — actually exist and express confidence in a hypothesis.
This is not to say that there is zero uncertainty within my area of expertise — far from it. Something one learns by researching a subject matter for decades is just how much one does not know. This is even trickier in the social sciences, where our understanding of cause-and-effect relationships is affected by how powerful actors change their behavior as they learn about those same causal factors.
Why am I explaining all of this to you? Because it is worth exploring how not to talk about areas outside one’s own expertise. Thankfully, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has put on a clinic of how not to do this.
Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was discovered to be unvaccinated. The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti explains that this was “news that surprised anyone who had heard Rodgers say that he was ‘immunized’ in August or who had observed him seemingly following the protocols assigned to vaccinated players.” Rodgers’s decision to dissemble about his vaccination status did not go down well with the football commentariat.
Given all the hubbub, Rodgers decided to go on “The Pat McAfee Show” this past Friday to explain himself. It did not go well for him. Here is Princiotti’s summary description:
Several times over the course of a 46-minute interview, Rodgers put forth false information regarding the vaccine. He said that he was in the “crosshairs of the woke mob” and that he had followed all NFL protocols except for the ones he doesn’t like, namely the requirement that he wear a mask indoors. He said he believes those protocols are “shame-based” and “not based in science.” Rodgers quoted Martin Luther King Jr. as a justification for his actions; he said he’d done his own research and consulted with the podcast host Joe Rogan for medical advice; he referred to himself as a “critical thinker,” incorrectly linked COVID-19 vaccines with infertility, and advertised that he is taking ivermectin, a prescription medication that the FDA, NIH, and CDC say should not be used to treat covid-19, though it has been considered a possible treatment for worms in the brain.
If anything, this might be too generous a description of Rodgers’s positions. He claimed that “I put a lot of time and energy into researching and met with a lot of different people in the medical field to get the most information about the vaccines before making a decision.” It turns out that for Rodgers, “different people in the medical field” includes Joe Rogan, which seems to stretch the definition of “people in the medical field.”
He also asked vaccine proponents, “If the vaccine is so great, how come people are still getting covid and spreading covid and unfortunately dying from covid?” If Rodgers had actually talked to medical experts as he suggested, he would have learned that: a) no vaccine is 100 percent effective; but b) the coronavirus vaccines are pretty effective; c) the odds of contracting and being hospitalized from covid go way up if one is unvaccinated; and d) vaccines are even more effective if as many people as possible are vaccinated.
Rodgers told a lot more falsehoods, but life is short and you can read about his hubris elsewhere. What is fascinating about this is that Rodgers should know better. Any professional football player must encounter “independent thinkers” who tell him how he could play his game better all the time. My podcast partner Ana Marie Cox justifiably tweets, “[imagine] how Rodgers responds to the fans who tell him they’ve put a lot of time and energy into researching and met with a lot of different people in the football field and they really think he shouldn’t have gone for it on that last fourth down.” He would probably be pretty annoyed!
There are areas of covid policy that warrant justifiable debates. The safety and superiority of vaccines are not part of that policy space. Rodgers claims to be an independent thinker, but truly independent thinkers recognize when uncertainty is warranted and when it is not. Rodgers is acting way too confident to demonstrate anything close to critical thinking.