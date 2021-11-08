Several times over the course of a 46-minute interview, Rodgers put forth false information regarding the vaccine. He said that he was in the “crosshairs of the woke mob” and that he had followed all NFL protocols except for the ones he doesn’t like, namely the requirement that he wear a mask indoors. He said he believes those protocols are “shame-based” and “not based in science.” Rodgers quoted Martin Luther King Jr. as a justification for his actions; he said he’d done his own research and consulted with the podcast host Joe Rogan for medical advice; he referred to himself as a “critical thinker,” incorrectly linked COVID-19 vaccines with infertility, and advertised that he is taking ivermectin, a prescription medication that the FDA, NIH, and CDC say should not be used to treat covid-19, though it has been considered a possible treatment for worms in the brain.