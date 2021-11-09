“‘I can’t breathe.’ ‘I can’t breathe.’ George Floyd’s last words. But they didn’t die with him. They’re still being heard. They’re echoing across this nation.” That was how Biden began his June 2, 2020, speech about Floyd’s murder. Biden then described Floyd’s death as a “wake-up call for our nation. For all of us.” And part of what we are supposed to wake up to is systemic racism. Floyd’s words, Biden said, “speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk,” one in which deaths from covid-19 and pandemic-related job losses were “concentrated in Black and Brown communities.” Racism was “part of the American character,” he said. It sat uneasily beside “the American ideal that we are all created equal.” He did not paper over the challenges of reconciling these two Americas but said, “We are at our best when we open our hearts, not when we clench our fists.”