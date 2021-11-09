Further, just because we do not yet know everything about coronavirus vaccines does not mean we know nothing. We know, for example, that these vaccines are exceptionally good at preventing hospitalization and death, even in the face of the more contagious delta variant. With the data accumulated thus far, we also know that the vaccines are very safe. We know that in children 16 and younger, the risk of myocarditis, inflammation in or around the heart, is much lower after the vaccine than after falling ill with covid. Since rare events do not always appear in trial data, the ongoing monitoring post-vaccination will provide additional information about safety, but there were no cases of myocarditis among those 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated as part of the clinical trial.