The desire to turn a blind eye to the uses of photographs made by women working for state projects — and instead praise the fact that women photographers existed at all — is what the historian Gerda Lerner has called the “compensatory” phase of writing women’s history. In this mode of analysis, the key importance of their work is their “womanhood” rather than race, class or the historical contexts of imperialism and colonialism. In covering the histories of women who have been able to “shift from object to operator” of the camera, we sometimes fail to see how women naturalized or even reinforced the oppressive structures from which they were supposedly breaking free.