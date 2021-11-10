So far, so good. But here’s where the company chooses not to act. Even though you saw the initial misinformation, Facebook won’t necessarily put the subsequent fact check in front of you. The fact-checking verdict is only guaranteed to live on adjacent to the original post. Unless you actively seek out your friend’s post again, you may never see the fact check that declared the post to be false. And so you may very well go about your life, believing that the vaccines are more dangerous than they actually are.