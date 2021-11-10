Such sentiments burned strong among the emerging National Socialists and among traditional conservatives in the military, the bureaucracy and, importantly, the judiciary. Indeed, most German judges put these beliefs into action in their courtrooms, ultimately tipping the scales of justice to support those “defending the nation” against the Weimar Republic. For example, in March 1920, a group of arch-nationalists, monarchists and members of the German military launched an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the republic by seizing Berlin. The government’s efforts to prosecute those involved in the “Kapp Putsch” (named for Wolfgang Kapp, one of its leaders) were notably ineffective. Only one of the 705 civilian participants was found guilty, and of 775 courts-martial against military participants only 48 officers were removed from their posts.